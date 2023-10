پاکستان کا اسرائیلی جنگی جرائم پر اظہار مذمت، اسپتال پر حملہ غیر انسانی فعل قرار

The massacre of innocent civilians in vicious Israeli attack on Al-Mamadany Hospital in Gaza is inhumane and indefensible. It is a grave violation of international law and humanitarian law. Israel must be held accountable for its war crimes as it continues its unrelenting… https://t.co/PdZojYbaEK

— Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) October 18, 2023