اسرائیلی بمباری میں 12 سالہ فلسطینی یوٹیوبر بھی شہید

“I am Awni Al-Dous, a #Palestinian from Gaza, 12 years old.”

Aouni had a YouTube channel, “Gaming.” His goal was to reach 100,000 subscribers on his channel, but Aouni was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/6bp6gqydb4

— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 20, 2023