ٹینس اسٹار غزہ کے مظلوم فلسطینیوں کا ذکر کرکے آبدیدہ، ویڈیو وائرل

Ons Jabeur says she’s donating a portion of her prize money to Palestine:

“I am very happy with the win but I haven't been very happy lately. The situation in the world doesn't make me happy… I feel like… I am sorry. It’s very tough seeing children & babies dying every day.… pic.twitter.com/fVBz9McSjU

— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 2, 2023