ٹی20 ورلڈکپ؛ دو متنازع نوبالز، امپائر ایک، ٹیمیں پاکستان اور بنگلہ دیش

Pakis and Bangladesh ppl calling it #cheating at this situation is kiddish, bangladesh was cruising at 66-0 and only 84 were required off 54. If a team cant chase that total with 10 wickets in hand, they dont deserve to win at all. #IndvsBan #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/fbj5W2vfxz

— Avinav (@RiotsAndMe) November 2, 2022