سیلاب متاثرین کے کیمپ میں شادی کی ویڈیو وائرل

#FloodinPakistan:

2 flood migrant couples tie the knot at Hyderabad's relief camp!

Marriages of grooms Sujawal & Aamir, both from Khairpur Nathanshah, were planned with Sindhu & Saba earlier however floods disturbed the plans. Finally the wedding ceremony was held at the camp. https://t.co/JG0xfFTwRA

— Zulfiqar Kunbhar (@zulfiqarkunbhar) September 9, 2022