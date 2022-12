بھارت میں پہلی بار ایک مسلم لڑکی انڈین ایئر فورس کی فائٹر پائلٹ بن گئی

Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam

"I was very much inspired by Flight Lieutenant Avani Chaturvedi & seeing her I decided to join NDA. I hope younger generation will someday get inspired by me: Sania Mirza pic.twitter.com/6SMKIi2g5m

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 22, 2022