سیکریٹری جنرل اقوام متحدہ انتونیوگوتریس کا کرتار پور کا دورہ

UN Secretary General @antonioguterres visits Darbar Sahib #Kartarpur Corridor where he was briefed about steps taken by the Govt for facilities being provided to #Sikh community https://t.co/CZjE8PP88a #KartarpurCorridor #UNSGinPakistan #KashmirAwaitsUNPlebiscite pic.twitter.com/WqdKO8eJem

— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) February 18, 2020