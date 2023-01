سعودی عرب کا عازمین حج کی تعداد پرپابندی ختم کرنے کا اعلان

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced earlier today the return of Hajj 2023 at the Full Capacity.

There will no restrictions or conditions as well as no upper age limit or Covid-19 checks. pic.twitter.com/iD5XS6P3Cu

— 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) January 9, 2023