ورلڈکپ؛ گریگ چیپل نے بھی 4 سیمی فائنلسٹ ٹیموں کا نام بتادیا

Greg Chappell picks his four semi-finalists for the #ODIWorldCup while also opining on how crucial will Virat Kohli and Steve Smith be for India and Australia respectively.

Listen in 👇@AgeasFederal @BoriaMajumdar @Pebble_India @Wowmomo4u @CricketAus @BCCI @imVkohli #BWB pic.twitter.com/kNFDG03HXv

— RevSportz (@RevSportz) August 19, 2023