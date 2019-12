جاوید میانداد اور بندولا ورناپورا راولپنڈی ٹیسٹ کے مہمان خصوصی ہوں گے

#DidYouKnow Bandula Warnapura and Javed Miandad were opposite captains in the first-ever Test between the two countries at NSK in March 1982. Pakistan had won that Test by 204 runs after scoring 396 and 301-4d. Sri Lanka scored 344 and 149.

— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 8, 2019