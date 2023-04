بابراعظم کو بھارتی اسپورٹس نصاب میں شامل کرلیا گیا

Babar Azam got featured in the ICSE Book of class VIII in India. Alhamdulillah, Babar Azam is making Pakistan proud even in a Rival country ❤️🇵🇰. #BabarAzam #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/apr4CdeQc6

— Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) March 31, 2023