راتوں رات سوشل میڈیا اسٹار بننے والی اداکارہ پر مسلمانوں کے جذبات مجروح کرنے کا الزام

We received complaint from a few men that upcoming movie Manikya Malaraya Poovi’s viral song's lyrics is hurting sentiments of Muslims. They haven't submitted a video proof & we asked them to provide us the same. No FIR registered yet: Syed Faiyaz, ACP Falaknuma #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/T88uBGs3kJ

— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2018