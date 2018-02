سری دیوی کے انتقال پر پاکستانی فنکاروں کا اظہار افسوس

Life is so unpredictable, A lady with not just extreme talent but also a beautiful soul, Sri Devi Kapoor leaves us heavy hearted. So many memories attached while shooting “MOM” with her, just a couple days back I met her at Boney Kapoor’s nephews wedding and who would have thought that it is the last time im seeing her. Im still in a state of shock and out of words to describe my feeling! May her soul rests in eternal peace hereafter.🙏

