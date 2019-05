اداکار شان ڈالر کے بائیکاٹ کے لیے میدان میں آگئے

#buypakRs 🇵🇰 let’s start with whatever little we have to start with exchange 50,100or 1000$ and buy back our Rupee .. we must not question right now let’s unite as the threat is mutual .. we have a right to disagree with each other but lets agree on our survival our future🇵🇰🙏🏼❤️

— Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) May 20, 2019