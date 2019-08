فلم ’’باجی‘‘ بین الاقوامی ایوارڈز حاصل کرنے میں کامیاب

View this post on Instagram

#Baaji Screened at the #Misaff2019 film festival to a packed audience and we won the grand jury prize plus best supporting actor @nayyar_ejaz the chaandest Kamal (runner up was me, that’s a win in my book being runner up to a legend like Nayyar ijaz:) it’s not only a win for us it’s a win for Pakistani cinema on a global scale! Thank you @mosaic_misaff for having us be a part of this prestigious festival with films and artists from all over the globe 🌎 and thank you the most amazing audiences that continue to keep Baaji rocking the cinemas 🤘🏼❤️its an honour! #baajithefilm #aryfilms #filmfest #pakistanicinema #actor #director #global #rammy #films #stillincinemas #arthasnoboundaries