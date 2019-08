پاکستان میں پرفارمنس؛ میکا سنگھ بھی ہندو انتہا پسندی کی بھینٹ چڑھ گئے

Hello guys, today some fake people are coming to protest in front of my house ..I request the media not to listen to these fake people from fake federations..Please listen to Mr. B.N tivari, the Vice President of #FWICE .. I‘ve received a letter and video from him. pic.twitter.com/5wEuiUEa6X

— King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) August 19, 2019