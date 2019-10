فیشن شو کے دوران ’’اللہ ہو‘‘ پڑھنے پرسوشل میڈیا صارفین آگ بگولہ

View this post on Instagram

Just come across of this video from Fashion Pakistan Week 2k19. This is very disrespectful to use Hamd #Allah Hoo" during the ramp walk. Is this right? What you guys think about it kindly tell us your openion in the comment box. @ayezakhan.ak #fashionpakistanweek #fpw #fpw19 #FPW19 #hadiya#nescafebasement #NescafeBasment #muneebbutt #sadafkanwal #fashionpakistan #fashionshow #rampwalk👠 #rampwalk