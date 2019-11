پاکستانی میک اپ آرٹسٹ کا ملکہ ترنم نورجہاں کو منفرد اندازمیں خراج تحسین

View this post on Instagram

Growing up in the era of PTV one could not help but be mesmerised not only just by the most melodious voice you will ever hear but a true comprehension of beauty of Maleeka-e-tarannum *Madam Noor Jehan* I still remember watching her on TV and feeling star struck in an instant. This is my attempt to send a tribute to this everlasting symbol of beauty , I hope you all like it #shoaibkhan #shoiabkhanmua #mua #noorjahan #melody #queen #makeuplover #transformationalmakeup #artistsoninstagram #artists #makeuaddict #makeupjunkie #pakistaniartist #pakistanimakeupartist #makeupartistsworldwide. See story for video photography by @glamstudio.photography