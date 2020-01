سوشل میڈیا پر سرفراز، شاداب، حسن اور فخرزمان کی نوک جھونک نے ماحول گرمادیا

Well, @RealHa55an, the number one T20 batsman in the world is ready. Oh, and so are the amazing #Karachi supporters! @PeshawarZalmi @KarachiKingsARY @babarazam258 #HBLPSLV pic.twitter.com/TvRKWzeezJ

— Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) January 1, 2020