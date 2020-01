ننکانہ صاحب میں گوردوارہ میں احتجاج کی قیادت کرنے والا مرکزی ملزم گرفتار

The main culprit in #NankanaSahib incident Imran has been arrested

FIR # 6/2020 u/s 295A/290/291/341/506/148/ 149, 6 sound system /7ATA has been registered at Nanakan Police Station pic.twitter.com/v1LYzO7ACI

— Azhar (@MashwaniAzhar) January 5, 2020