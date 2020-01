خلیل الرحمان قمر کا خواتین سے متعلق ایک اور بیان سوشل میڈیا پر وائرل

Men cheat: therefore men are HUMAN, fallible, CAPABLE OF REDEEMING THEMSELVES – please forgive them

Women don’t cheat: it’s not in their “nature” so when they do, they’re witches, outcasts, aberrations

humiliate them, drag them through the mud

PS: women in video are cringing pic.twitter.com/eiCS3s5qj5

— Mira Sethi (@sethimirajee) January 22, 2020