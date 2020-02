پی ایس ایل افتتاحی تقریب؛ فنکاروں کے جوش اورخوشی سے بھرپورپیغامات

View this post on Instagram

‪Cricket comes home. Great feeling 2 be at the National Stadium tonight & watch international players once again playing cricket in Pakistan. Let's show the world that we are able to host major sporting events again🏏🇵🇰 #MehwishHayat #PSL5ComesPakistan #PSL2020 #Airlink #Zalmi #PakistanZindabad‬