علی ظفر کی پی ایس ایل کے نئے گانے کیلئے مداحوں سے ویڈیو بنانے کی دعوت

View this post on Instagram

Yo! So the song is ready and now it’s time for the video. Here’s your chance to be in the video and dance with me. All you need to do is make a video following these dance steps and send it to: [email protected]! Do follow the beat and tempo and subscribe to my you tube channel bit.ly/alizafarofficial where I will be posting a video explaining how to do these steps. Be a part of the process. Let’s all do this together. ❤️🙌🏏 #psl2020 #alizafar #bhaeehazirhai #pslanthem #cricketfever #Karachi #Lahore #Islamabad #Multan #Peshawar #Quetta