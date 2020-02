آسٹریلوی کھلاڑی شین واٹسن وزیراعظم عمران خان سے متاثر

This was incredibly special for me to meet and chat with one of my cricketing hero’s, the Great All-Rounder,

Imran Khan. What an inspiring life he has lived on and off the cricket field!!! So amazing to hear Sir Viv, Greg Chappell and Imran relive the good old days!!! #dream pic.twitter.com/Zqz2jww7P8

— Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) February 27, 2020