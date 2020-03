دو ٹکے کا ڈائیلاگ لکھنے والا خلیل الرحمان آج ایک ٹکے کا بھی نہیں رہا، ریشم

View this post on Instagram

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar loses his cool when Marvi Sarmad tried to interrupt his talk by aggressively chanting " Mera Jism Meri Marzi " during Live Show. In your opinion which of the two is right? Kindly share your thoughts in comment section.... Video Courtesy : Neo TV Network . . . . . #KhalilUrRehmanQamar #MarviSarmad @krqofficial #MarviSirmad #AuratMarch #MeraJismMeriMarzi #AyeshaEhtesham #merepasstumho #MerayPassTumHo #humayunsaeed #iffatomar #mahirakhan #AyezaKhan #HiraMani #womenrights #womenday #womenempowerment #womenempower