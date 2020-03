کورونا وائرس؛ فنکاروں کی حکومت سے غریب طبقے کا خیال رکھنے کی درخواست

View this post on Instagram

Dear Prime Minister @imrankhan.pti sir please take this humble and kind message into consideration. I know you are a well meaning person and I know you have a lot of pressures to deal with. But it’s a humble little request. Take decisions that we can walk away from without being too hurt.....but some decisions we will not be able to turn back from....delaying a curfew like lockdown is one of them......please re consider sir. #pakistan #coronavirus #health #pandemic #virus #hope #appeal