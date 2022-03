طویل انتظار کے بعد شاہ رخ خان کی فلم ’’پٹھان‘‘ کا ٹیزر ریلیز

I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…

See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023.

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. @deepikapadukone |@TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/dm30yLDfF7

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022