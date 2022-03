بابراعظم نے ٹیسٹ میں یونس خان کے زیادہ رنز کا ریکارڈ توڑ دیا

Stand and watch! @babarazam258 has now scored the highest runs by a Pakistan player in the 4th innings. 🌟

(Surpasses Younis Khan's 171* against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in 2015)#BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/MVXQqvjdPG

— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 16, 2022