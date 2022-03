پاکستان ویمن کرکٹ ٹیم کی 2009 کے بعد ورلڈ کپ میں پہلی فتح

First WC win for Pakistan Women since 2009- and captain @maroof_bismah has been witness to both!

Congratulations, team! 👏🏼🇵🇰#BackOurGirls | #CWC22 | #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/QXQopHNHmj

— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 21, 2022