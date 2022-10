انگلش ٹیم کو بڑا دھچکا، اہم بولر زخمی ہوکر ٹی20 ورلڈکپ سے باہر

News we didn't want to bring you.

Reece Topley has been ruled out of the #T20WorldCup

We are all gutted for you and we are all here for you, Toppers ❤️

More here: https://t.co/KdJWsh3VWA pic.twitter.com/gVofwSQnNf

— England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 19, 2022