حارث رؤف نے نیدر لینڈز کے بیٹر کو اسپتال پہنچادیا

Haris Rauf's nasty delivery hits Bas de Leede on the grille in front of the nose.

Looks like there's a cut on his face, just under his left eye and he is retired hut 🤕#T20WorldCup #PAKvsNED #NEDvPAK #PAKvNED #T20WC2022 #ZIMvsBAN #ZIMvBAN #INDvsSA #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/cur4qekghn

— Trending Vibes (@Trending_Vibez) October 30, 2022