پی ایس ایل 8: کراچی کنگز نے لاہور قلندرز کو 67 رنز سے شکست دے دی

Clinical performance by the @KarachiKingsARY gets them their BIGGEST victory in the HBL PSL, that too against rivals @lahoreqalandars.

Fans, thoughts on today's game?#SabSitarayHumaray | #HBLPSL8 l #KKvLQ pic.twitter.com/tJ1wWokRiE

— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 19, 2023