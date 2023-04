آپ میرے لیے چاچا نہیں! بوم بوم ہیں، آفریدی کا افتخار کیلئے پیغام

You are not chacha for me @IftiAhmed221 you are boom boom but I wish that you had finished the match and make yourselves a memorable inning. Overall well played, it was good cricket over all, the fans enjoyed. Well done @TheRealPCB and thank you for coming @BLACKCAPS to 🇵🇰

— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 17, 2023