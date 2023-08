افتخار احمد نے ایلون مُسک سے اکاؤنٹ بند کرنے کی درخواست کردی

I’ve been made aware of this statement which I’ve never made. In fact, no professional cricketer will make such a statement. Please stop circulating false news & report this individual for spreading hate.@X @elonmusk please ban this account as people are misusing the blue tick. https://t.co/dmgDEfM9jp pic.twitter.com/fExqNRa9Zk

— Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiMania) August 16, 2023