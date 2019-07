بورس جانسن برطانیہ کے نئے وزیراعظم منتخب

"I say to all the doubters: Dude, we are going to energise the country, we are going to get #Brexit done"

New Tory leader Boris Johnson says as PM he will bring "a new spirit of can-do" to the country#NextPrimeMinister updates: https://t.co/BOPyRfVXUI pic.twitter.com/kZVQo4ruea

— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 23, 2019