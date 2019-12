ماہرہ خان اور مہوش حیات لاکھوں لوگوں کیلئے رول ماڈل ہیں، ہمایوں سعید

Sad to see that when a man, a colleague, a friend stands up for a woman in this “MeToo era” even that isn’t acceptable .. or appreciated. Thank you @iamhumayunsaeed for your support. Glad to see that there are still a few gentlemen around these days with a sane voice https://t.co/Fhjs1JA3NH

— Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) December 20, 2019