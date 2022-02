بھارتی اداکار نے ہندو انتہا پسندوں کے سامنے ڈٹ جانیوالی طالبہ کو شیرنی قرار دیدیا

#KarnatakaHijabRow when a #hijabi student arrives at PES college in #Mandya. She gets heckled by students wearing #saffronshawls chanting #JaiSriRam. She raises her hand says "#AllahuAkbar befor being escorted by college staff. Video courtesy: Digvijaya News. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/l17IL095Bv

— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) February 8, 2022