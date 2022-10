عمران خان بھی فاسٹ بولر حارث رؤف کے معترف

Imran Khan talking to children in Dera Ismail Khan and asking them about their favorite cricketer in the current team.

🚨📢Imran Khan says that Haris Rauf is the best bowler.🚨 pic.twitter.com/nqFajGqBDK

— A L L A H Y A R 👑 (@AllahYar56) October 8, 2022