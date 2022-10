پاکستان ٹی20 ورلڈکپ جیتنے کا دعویدار بن سکتا ہے، سابق ہیڈکوچ

Geoff Lawson "Pakistan will have a leftie with swing & genuine speed in Shaheen Afridi. He boasts a Mitchell Starc-like yorker, a threatening bouncer & a knuckleball. Throw in Haris Rauf & put Shadab Khan on at the other end and the combination can bear fruit" #T20WorldCup

— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 16, 2022