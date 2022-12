ثناء میر نے نئی انتظامی کمیٹی کے عہدے کا چارج سنبھالنے سے انکار کردیا

It is very humbling to be named in the PCB mgmt com🙏🏼.I would like to express my gratitude to all decision makers & everyone around the world who congratulated me.For now,I'll not be able to participate as I look fwd to contribute through my independent voice in FICA & thru comm.

— Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) December 23, 2022