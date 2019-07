اے این ایف نے رانا ثنااللہ کو گرفتار کرلیا

What has ANS got to do with Rana Sanaullah? It could not get more absurd. He has been arrested for his bold & courageous stance. Jaali-e-Azam being the small & petty minded man that he is, is directly behind his arrest. Make no mistake. https://t.co/7ziuR51u6h

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 1, 2019