انسدادِ دہشت گردی آپریشنز نے پاک فوج کو مزید سخت جان بنا دیا ہے، آرمی چیف

COAS visited HQs Lahore Corps & Pakistan Rangers Punjab. Briefed on border situation & operational preparedness. “CT operations have made Pakistan Army battle hardened. I am proud of my officers & soldiers who have lived up to the expectations of nation. We stay steadfast”, COAS. pic.twitter.com/4DYsEIO1fC

— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 31, 2019