شنیرا اکرم کے لباس میں پھنس کر ڈیزائنرریمپ پر واک کرتے ہوئے گرگئیں

View this post on Instagram

The gorgeous @iamshaniera wore shoes and walked the ramp at Fashion Pakistan Week and surprise everyone. #sabaasad #shanieraakram #wasimakram #fpw19 #fpwf2019 #FPWF2019 #FPW2019 #fashionpakistanweek #fashionpakistan #fashionshow #fashionweek #ayezakhan #ahsankhan