بیرونی دشمنوں کوپیغام ہےکوئی پاکستان کابال بیکا نہیں کر سکتا،آرمی چیف

“APS carnage will never be forgotten. Five of the involved terrorists have been hanged through military courts. Salute to martyrs and their families. We have come a long way in failing terrorism as a nation. United we move towards lasting peace and prosperity of Pakistan”, COAS. pic.twitter.com/Swv1ocF3gO

— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 16, 2019