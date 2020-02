آسٹریلوی بلاگر بھی علی ظفر کے گانے کی وڈیو کے لیے ناچنے لگا، وڈیو وائرل

Good morning @AliZafarsays

I've recorded my dance moves for your song. Hi-res clip on email as instructed.

However, I still feel @ESharpism's "Bloody Gora Ft. Dennis (Live)" is a better song.

Take a listen and tell me what you think: https://t.co/CDWXEjCvFP pic.twitter.com/1cTQVSRIrF

— Dennis Does PSL (@DennisCricket_) February 29, 2020