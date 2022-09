فرسٹ کلاس کرکٹر دل کا دورہ پڑنے کے باعث انتقال کرگئے

إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

SHAHZAD AZAM

36 years old fast bowler from Islamabad passed away this morning due to cardiac arrest!

A wonderful person and a quality pacer played 95 First-Class matches and took 388 wickets. pic.twitter.com/zEBOyB3Tga

— Farhan Nisar (@farhanwrites) September 30, 2022