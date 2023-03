پاک افغان سیریز؛ ٹرافی کی رونمائی کردی گئی

An ultimate symbol of art & culture 🤩

Introducing trophy for the #AFGvPAK T20I series, an exquisite masterpiece of Afghan artistry and craftsmanship. The trophy is made from a handcrafted Afghan carpet, representing the rich heritage & traditions of our nation#AfghanAtalan pic.twitter.com/UpDh1NE2FM

— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 23, 2023