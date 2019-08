ترجمان پاک فوج کا پاکستان مخالف فلم بنانے پر شاہ رخ خان کو کرارا جواب

Stay in bollywood syndrome @iamsrk . For reality see RAW Spy Kulbhushan Jadev, Wing Comd Abhinandan & state of 27 Feb 2019.

You could rather promote peace & humanity by speaking against atrocities in IOJ&K and against Hindituva of Nazism obsessed RSS. https://t.co/0FWqoRQsO6

— Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) August 23, 2019