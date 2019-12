پرویز مشرف کی سزائے موت کے فیصلے پر فنکاروں کا ردعمل

Let’s put politics aside for one moment. This man was our President & guided us through some every difficult times. Like him or loathe him, he deserves the opportunity to be heard. At least we can grant him that dignity.After all does the law not say”Innocent till proven guilty”? pic.twitter.com/ys2Sbyph64

— Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) December 4, 2019