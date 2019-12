بچوں سے زیادتی کرنیوالوں کیلئے الگ اورمشرف کیلئے الگ قانون کیوں؟ حمزہ کا سوال

Public hanging & dead body of Musharraf to stay hanged in public for 3 days? Wow… When nation demanded public hanging of child rapist & murderers we were told thr is no Law to do tht… So by which law in constitution has the judge given this sentence to Musharraf? https://t.co/dk1KdR3CDp

— Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) December 19, 2019